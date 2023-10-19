Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 241.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 246.45 and closed at 245.95. The stock had a high of 246.85 and a low of 241.5 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 234,610.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 220,035.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹239.05, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹241.95

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 239.05 with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% and the net change in price is -2.9.

19 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.38%
3 Months28.01%
6 Months44.82%
YTD45.39%
1 Year44.95%
19 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹240.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹241.95

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 240.8. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 1.15.

19 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹245.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 220,035. The closing price for the stock was 245.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.