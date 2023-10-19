Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹246.45 and closed at ₹245.95. The stock had a high of ₹246.85 and a low of ₹241.5 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹234,610.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 220,035.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹239.05 with a percent change of -1.2 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.2% and the net change in price is -2.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.38%
|3 Months
|28.01%
|6 Months
|44.82%
|YTD
|45.39%
|1 Year
|44.95%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹240.8. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹1.15.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 220,035. The closing price for the stock was ₹245.95.
