Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹305.4 and closed at ₹303.25. The stock had a high of ₹312.45 and a low of ₹302.35 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹300,402.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹306.95, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The stock had a trading volume of 902,898 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.