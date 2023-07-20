Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
Ntpc stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 187.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Ntpc opened at ₹190.5 and closed at ₹187.2. The stock reached a high of ₹196.6 and a low of ₹190.35. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹186,709.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.75 and the 52-week low is ₹147.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,164,570 shares.
20 Jul 2023, 09:03:31 AM IST
20 Jul 2023, 08:11:20 AM IST
