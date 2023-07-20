Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 2.86 %. The stock closed at 187.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc opened at 190.5 and closed at 187.2. The stock reached a high of 196.6 and a low of 190.35. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 186,709.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,164,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹192.55, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹187.2

The current data shows that the stock price of NTPC is 192.55. There has been a 2.86% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.35.

20 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹187.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NTPC was 2,164,570 shares. The closing price of NTPC shares on this day was 187.2.

