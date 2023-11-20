Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 252.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at a price of 253.8 and closed at 252.1. The stock reached a high of 253.8 and a low of 250.95 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 244,113.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 254.2 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 479,732.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 479,732. The closing price for the shares was 252.1.

