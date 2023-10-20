Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 239.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 240.8 and closed at 241.95. The stock reached a high of 241.8 and a low of 238.55. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 232,041.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, a total of 602,717 shares of NTPC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day is 237.9, while the high price is 239.85.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 238.05 as against previous close of 239.95

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 238.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 238.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 238.4. There are 9000 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 3000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The stock has a high open interest of 70737000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹238.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹239.3

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 238.15, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and has seen a decrease of 1.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.87%
3 Months27.83%
6 Months41.13%
YTD43.89%
1 Year45.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹239, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹239.3

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 239, which represents a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% from its previous value. The net change is -0.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, this suggests that the Ntpc stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹241.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, there were 602,717 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 241.95.

