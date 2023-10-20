Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹240.8 and closed at ₹241.95. The stock reached a high of ₹241.8 and a low of ₹238.55. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently ₹232,041.22 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. On the BSE, a total of 602,717 shares of NTPC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The NTPC stock's low price for the day is ₹237.9, while the high price is ₹239.85.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 238.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 238.3, while the offer price is slightly higher at 238.4. There are 9000 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 3000 shares available for sale at the bid price. The stock has a high open interest of 70737000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹238.15, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -1.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and has seen a decrease of ₹1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.87%
|3 Months
|27.83%
|6 Months
|41.13%
|YTD
|43.89%
|1 Year
|45.99%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹239, which represents a percent change of -0.13. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.13% from its previous value. The net change is -0.3, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, this suggests that the Ntpc stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, there were 602,717 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹241.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!