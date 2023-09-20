Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at ₹236.55 and closed at ₹236.35. The stock had a high of ₹242 and a low of ₹236.1. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹233,932.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹244.95 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 1,560,417 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST
