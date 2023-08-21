comScore
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

21 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Ntpc stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 215.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

Ntpc had a stable trading day, with an opening price of 215.75 and a closing price of the same value. The stock's high for the day was 216.65, while the low was 213.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 208,623.77 crore. The 52-week high for Ntpc is 226.6, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock saw a trading volume of 1,407,550 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:04:46 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹215.15, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹215.75

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is 215.15 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -0.6. This means that the stock has decreased slightly in value. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and market conditions can change rapidly. Investors should consider additional factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

21 Aug 2023, 08:11:52 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹215.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ntpc BSE had a volume of 1,407,550 shares. The closing price for the day was 215.75.

