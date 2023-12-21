Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 298.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 312.95 and closed at 309.8. The stock had a high of 313.5 and a low of 295.2. The market capitalization of NTPC is 289,009.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 312.45 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,069,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Ntpc December futures opened at 297.65 as against previous close of 298.95

Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 297.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 298.4, while the offer price is 298.6. The bid quantity is 3000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase, and the offer quantity is 6000, representing the number of shares sellers are offering to sell. The open interest for Ntpc stands at 93237000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹298.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹298.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 298.55 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, indicating a small increase in value.

21 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months16.65%
6 Months58.75%
YTD78.82%
1 Year75.35%
21 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹298.05, down -3.79% from yesterday's ₹309.8

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is trading at a price of 298.05. It has experienced a percent change of -3.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.75, which suggests a decline in the stock's price. Overall, the NTPC stock has seen a negative movement in its value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹309.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,069,860. The closing price for the stock was 309.8.

