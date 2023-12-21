Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Momentum in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹312.95 and closed at ₹309.8. The stock had a high of ₹313.5 and a low of ₹295.2. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹289,009.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹312.45 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,069,860 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 297.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 298.4, while the offer price is 298.6. The bid quantity is 3000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase, and the offer quantity is 6000, representing the number of shares sellers are offering to sell. The open interest for Ntpc stands at 93237000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹298.55 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, indicating a small increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|16.65%
|6 Months
|58.75%
|YTD
|78.82%
|1 Year
|75.35%
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock is trading at a price of ₹298.05. It has experienced a percent change of -3.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.75, which suggests a decline in the stock's price. Overall, the NTPC stock has seen a negative movement in its value.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,069,860. The closing price for the stock was ₹309.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!