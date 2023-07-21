Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹192.6 and closed at ₹192.95. The high for the day was ₹194.15 and the low was ₹192. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹188,115.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.75 and the 52-week low is ₹147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC was 81,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.