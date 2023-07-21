Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 192.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 192.6 and closed at 192.95. The high for the day was 194.15 and the low was 192. The market capitalization of NTPC is 188,115.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC was 81,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹194, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 194, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and the net change is an increase of 1.05.

21 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹192.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, there were 81,984 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 192.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.