Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 192.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC had an opening price of 192.6 and a closing price of 192.95. The stock reached a high of 194.15 and a low of 192. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 187,485.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC was 105,834 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹192.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, a total of 106,334 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 192.95.

