Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:32 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 192.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 192.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 192.6 and closed at 192.95. The highest price reached during the day was 194.15, while the lowest price was 192. The company's market capitalization is 187,388.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75, and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 110,326.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹192.75, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹192.95

As of the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 192.75. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.2.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:16 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹192.85, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current data of NTPC stock shows that its price is 192.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price by 0.05% resulting in a net change of -0.1. This suggests a slight decline in the value of NTPC stock.

21 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹193, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹192.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 193. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹193.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 193.2. There has been a 0.13 percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25.

21 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹192.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 110,337. The closing price for the stock was 192.95.

