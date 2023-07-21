Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹192.6 and closed at ₹192.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹194.15, while the lowest price was ₹192. The company's market capitalization is ₹187,388.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.75, and the 52-week low is ₹147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 110,326.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of NTPC is ₹192.75. There has been a small decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.2.
Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss
The current data of NTPC stock shows that its price is ₹192.85. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price by 0.05% resulting in a net change of -0.1. This suggests a slight decline in the value of NTPC stock.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹193. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹193.2. There has been a 0.13 percent change, resulting in a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 110,337. The closing price for the stock was ₹192.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!