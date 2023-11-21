Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹251.35 and closed at ₹251.6. The stock reached a high of ₹255.4 and a low of ₹250.1. The market capitalization of NTPC is 243,337.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹254.2 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 341,146 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock of NTPC reached a low of ₹249.35 and a high of ₹252.8 on the current day.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is ₹251, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a small increase in the stock price of 0.02 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock price of NTPC has seen a slight upward movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|13.97%
|6 Months
|44.2%
|YTD
|50.83%
|1 Year
|51.37%
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹252.4 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or ₹1.45.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 341,146. The closing price for the day was ₹251.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!