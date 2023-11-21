Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 250.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 251.35 and closed at 251.6. The stock reached a high of 255.4 and a low of 250.1. The market capitalization of NTPC is 243,337.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 254.2 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 341,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of NTPC reached a low of 249.35 and a high of 252.8 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹251, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹250.95

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 251, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a small increase in the stock price of 0.02 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock price of NTPC has seen a slight upward movement.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months13.97%
6 Months44.2%
YTD50.83%
1 Year51.37%
21 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹252.4, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹250.95

The current stock price of NTPC is 252.4 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.58% or 1.45.

21 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹251.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 341,146. The closing price for the day was 251.6.

