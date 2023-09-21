Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plunge as Negative Trend Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 241.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 241.3 and closed at 241.25. The stock reached a high of 245.9 and a low of 240.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 234,271.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 244.95, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,829 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.83%
3 Months22.61%
6 Months38.66%
YTD45.24%
1 Year40.63%
21 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹240.6, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹241.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 240.6 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly, indicating a negative performance.

21 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹241.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Ntpc had a trading volume of 1,247,829 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 241.25.

