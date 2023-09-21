Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plunge as Negative Trend Continues

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹241.3 and closed at ₹241.25. The stock reached a high of ₹245.9 and a low of ₹240.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹234,271.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹244.95, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,829 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.83%
|3 Months
|22.61%
|6 Months
|38.66%
|YTD
|45.24%
|1 Year
|40.63%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹240.6 with a percent change of -0.41 and a net change of -1. This suggests that the stock price has decreased slightly, indicating a negative performance.
