Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Surges in Positive Trading Trend
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Ntpc stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 215.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.65 per share.
On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹216.75 and closed at ₹215.15. The stock reached a high of ₹219.75 and a low of ₹215.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹212,017.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 1,538,733.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹218.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹215.15
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹218.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, resulting in a net change of 3.5.
22 Aug 2023, 08:05:21 AM IST
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹215.15 on last trading day
On the last day, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,538,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for NTPC's shares was ₹215.15.
