comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Surges in Positive Trading Trend
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Surges in Positive Trading Trend

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 215.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 216.75 and closed at 215.15. The stock reached a high of 219.75 and a low of 215.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is 212,017.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 1,538,733.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00:13 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹218.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹215.15

The current stock price of NTPC is 218.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, resulting in a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:05:21 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹215.15 on last trading day

On the last day, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,538,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for NTPC's shares was 215.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App