Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Surges in Positive Trading Trend

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹216.75 and closed at ₹215.15. The stock reached a high of ₹219.75 and a low of ₹215.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹212,017.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 1,538,733.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹218.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, resulting in a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,538,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for NTPC's shares was ₹215.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!