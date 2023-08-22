Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Surges in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 215.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 216.75 and closed at 215.15. The stock reached a high of 219.75 and a low of 215.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is 212,017.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 1,538,733.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹218.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹215.15

The current stock price of NTPC is 218.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, resulting in a net change of 3.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

22 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹215.15 on last trading day

On the last day, NTPC had a trading volume of 1,538,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for NTPC's shares was 215.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.