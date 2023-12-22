Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock rises, showing positive trading trends

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 301.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 295.5 and closed at 298.05. The stock reached a high of 303 and a low of 293.3. The market capitalization of NTPC is 292,742.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 313.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,152,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹304.55, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹301.9

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 304.55, with a percent change of 0.88 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹298.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, a total of 1,152,582 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 298.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.