Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock rises, showing positive trading trends

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹295.5 and closed at ₹298.05. The stock reached a high of ₹303 and a low of ₹293.3. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹292,742.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹313.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,152,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.