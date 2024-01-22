Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 308.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 308.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the Ntpc stock opened at 311.25 and closed at 308.45. The stock reached a high of 314.75 and a low of 306.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 298,754.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6 and the 52-week low is 162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares on that day was 619,265.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day was 306.4, while the high price reached 314.75.

22 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹308.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹308.45

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 308.1. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.35.

22 Jan 2024, 10:56 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 367.5 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 365.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 2.0 (+900.0%) & 2.3 (+39.39%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.3 (-41.07%) & 0.75 (-61.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC308.1-0.35-0.11325.6162.65298754.28
Adani Green Energy1676.85106.86.82185.3439.35265618.49
Power Grid Corporation Of India237.251.80.76245.2157.8220656.27
Adani Power536.8517.33.33589.3132.55207059.77
Adani Energy Solutions1128.677.557.382798.6630.0125894.5
22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹308.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹308.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of NTPC is 308.1. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of NTPC has experienced a small decline.

22 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NTPC reached a low of 306.4 and a high of 314.75 during the current day's trading.

22 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 308.55 as against previous close of 308.45

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 308.2 with a bid price of 309.55 and an offer price of 309.75. The offer quantity is 3000 shares and the bid quantity is 6000 shares. The open interest for NTPC stands at 91,428,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹308.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹308.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the stock price is 308.1, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.11% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months16.76%
6 Months58.1%
YTD-0.87%
1 Year82.84%
22 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹308.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹308.45

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 308.1, which represents a decrease of -0.11 percent. The net change in the stock is -0.35. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

22 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹308.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 619,265. The closing price for the shares was 308.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.