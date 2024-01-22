Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, the Ntpc stock opened at ₹311.25 and closed at ₹308.45. The stock reached a high of ₹314.75 and a low of ₹306.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹298,754.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares on that day was 619,265.
The NTPC stock's low price for the day was ₹306.4, while the high price reached ₹314.75.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹308.1. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.35, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.35.
Top active call options for Ntpc at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹367.5 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹365.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹2.0 (+900.0%) & ₹2.3 (+39.39%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ntpc at 22 Jan 10:56 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.3 (-41.07%) & ₹0.75 (-61.54%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|308.1
|-0.35
|-0.11
|325.6
|162.65
|298754.28
|Adani Green Energy
|1676.85
|106.8
|6.8
|2185.3
|439.35
|265618.49
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|237.25
|1.8
|0.76
|245.2
|157.8
|220656.27
|Adani Power
|536.85
|17.3
|3.33
|589.3
|132.55
|207059.77
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1128.6
|77.55
|7.38
|2798.6
|630.0
|125894.5
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of ₹308.2 with a bid price of ₹309.55 and an offer price of ₹309.75. The offer quantity is 3000 shares and the bid quantity is 6000 shares. The open interest for NTPC stands at 91,428,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|16.76%
|6 Months
|58.1%
|YTD
|-0.87%
|1 Year
|82.84%
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 619,265. The closing price for the shares was ₹308.45.
