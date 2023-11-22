Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 250.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 249.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 252.4 and closed at 250.95. The stock reached a high of 252.8 and a low of 247.3 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 242,271.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 255.4 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC was 175,160 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹250.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of NTPC shares on the BSE was 175,160. The closing price of the shares was 250.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.