Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 238.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 240.6 and closed at 241.6. The stock's high for the day was 242.85, while the low was 237.1. NTPC's market capitalization is currently at 231,701.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.9, and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,025,320 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹237.65, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹238.95

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 237.65, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.54% and the actual decrease in price is 1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months23.66%
6 Months36.86%
YTD43.56%
1 Year41.73%
22 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹238.95, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹241.6

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 238.95. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, which also reflects a decrease.

22 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹241.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,025,320. The closing price for the day was 241.6.

