Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹240.6 and closed at ₹241.6. The stock's high for the day was ₹242.85, while the low was ₹237.1. NTPC's market capitalization is currently at ₹231,701.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.9, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,025,320 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹237.65, with a percent change of -0.54 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.54% and the actual decrease in price is ₹1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|23.66%
|6 Months
|36.86%
|YTD
|43.56%
|1 Year
|41.73%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹238.95. There has been a percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, which also reflects a decrease.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,025,320. The closing price for the day was ₹241.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!