Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at ₹219.5 and closed at ₹218.65. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹222.25, while the lowest price was ₹218.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹214,829.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,584,686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹221.8, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹221.55
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹221.8. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|20.98%
|6 Months
|27.97%
|YTD
|33.19%
|1 Year
|41.66%
Ntpc Live Updates
NTPC
NTPC
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹221.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹218.65
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of ₹221.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.65 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,584,686. The closing price of the shares was ₹218.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!