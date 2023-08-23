Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 221.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.8 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at 219.5 and closed at 218.65. The highest price recorded during the day was 222.25, while the lowest price was 218.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is 214,829.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6, and the 52-week low is 155.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,584,686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹221.8, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹221.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 221.8. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.08%
3 Months20.98%
6 Months27.97%
YTD33.19%
1 Year41.66%
23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹221.55, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹218.65

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of 221.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points.

23 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹218.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,584,686. The closing price of the shares was 218.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.