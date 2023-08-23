Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, the NTPC stock opened at ₹219.5 and closed at ₹218.65. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹222.25, while the lowest price was ₹218.85. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹214,829.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,584,686 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹221.8. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.08%
|3 Months
|20.98%
|6 Months
|27.97%
|YTD
|33.19%
|1 Year
|41.66%
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of ₹221.55. It has experienced a percent change of 1.33, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock has gained 2.9 points.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,584,686. The closing price of the shares was ₹218.65.
