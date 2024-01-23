Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹314.5 and closed at ₹308.1. The stock had a high of ₹314.5 and a low of ₹314.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently ₹304,960.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6 and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. On the BSE, a total of 1,767 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc January futures opened at 311.65 as against previous close of 308.4
Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 312.35. The bid price is 311.5 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 311.6 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 93237000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|312.5
|4.4
|1.43
|325.6
|162.65
|303020.82
|Adani Green Energy
|1663.9
|-12.95
|-0.77
|2185.3
|439.35
|263567.16
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|245.6
|8.35
|3.52
|245.2
|157.8
|228422.26
|Adani Power
|523.95
|-12.9
|-2.4
|589.3
|132.55
|202084.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1084.45
|-44.15
|-3.91
|2798.6
|630.0
|120969.6
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹308.15, while the high price reached ₹315.4.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹312.5, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹308.1
Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at ₹312.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, which corresponds to a net change of 4.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active options for Ntpc
Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹365.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹14.05 (+0.0%) & ₹2.25 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.55 (-21.11%) & ₹1.0 (-4.76%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹308.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹308.1
The stock price of NTPC is currently ₹308.25. There has been a slight increase of 0.05% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.
Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|309.95
|1.85
|0.6
|325.6
|162.65
|300548.17
|Adani Green Energy
|1673.75
|-3.1
|-0.18
|2185.3
|439.35
|265127.44
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|244.1
|6.85
|2.89
|245.2
|157.8
|227027.17
|Adani Power
|524.65
|-12.2
|-2.27
|589.3
|132.55
|202354.3
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1096.05
|-32.55
|-2.88
|2798.6
|630.0
|122263.58
NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for NTPC stock is ₹310.4, while the high price is ₹315.4.
Ntpc January futures opened at 311.65 as against previous close of 308.4
Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 310.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 310.2, with a bid quantity of 6000. The offer price is 310.4 with an offer quantity of 9000. The open interest for Ntpc stands at 92871000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Ntpc Live Updates
NTPC
NTPC
Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹312.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹308.1
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹312.6. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.5 points. This data suggests that NTPC stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.87%
|3 Months
|17.09%
|6 Months
|57.97%
|YTD
|-0.95%
|1 Year
|82.69%
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹308.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1767. The closing price for the shares was ₹308.1.
