Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading

Ntpc January futures opened at 311.65 as against previous close of 308.4 Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 312.35. The bid price is 311.5 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 311.6 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 93237000.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 312.5 4.4 1.43 325.6 162.65 303020.82 Adani Green Energy 1663.9 -12.95 -0.77 2185.3 439.35 263567.16 Power Grid Corporation Of India 245.6 8.35 3.52 245.2 157.8 228422.26 Adani Power 523.95 -12.9 -2.4 589.3 132.55 202084.32 Adani Energy Solutions 1084.45 -44.15 -3.91 2798.6 630.0 120969.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹308.15, while the high price reached ₹315.4.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹312.5, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹308.1 Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at ₹312.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, which corresponds to a net change of 4.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Ntpc Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹365.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹14.05 (+0.0%) & ₹2.25 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹310.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.55 (-21.11%) & ₹1.0 (-4.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹308.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹308.1 The stock price of NTPC is currently ₹308.25. There has been a slight increase of 0.05% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹312.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹308.1 The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹312.6. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.5 points. This data suggests that NTPC stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.87% 3 Months 17.09% 6 Months 57.97% YTD -0.95% 1 Year 82.69%