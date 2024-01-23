Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 308.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 314.5 and closed at 308.1. The stock had a high of 314.5 and a low of 314.5. The market capitalization of NTPC is currently 304,960.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 325.6 and the 52-week low is 162.65. On the BSE, a total of 1,767 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:32 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 311.65 as against previous close of 308.4

Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 312.35. The bid price is 311.5 with a bid quantity of 3000, while the offer price is 311.6 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has a high open interest of 93237000.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC312.54.41.43325.6162.65303020.82
Adani Green Energy1663.9-12.95-0.772185.3439.35263567.16
Power Grid Corporation Of India245.68.353.52245.2157.8228422.26
Adani Power523.95-12.9-2.4589.3132.55202084.32
Adani Energy Solutions1084.45-44.15-3.912798.6630.0120969.6
23 Jan 2024, 11:15 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock today was 308.15, while the high price reached 315.4.

23 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹312.5, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹308.1

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock is priced at 312.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.43, which corresponds to a net change of 4.4. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Ntpc Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 320.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 365.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 14.05 (+0.0%) & 2.25 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 310.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 300.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.55 (-21.11%) & 1.0 (-4.76%) respectively.

23 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹308.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹308.1

The stock price of NTPC is currently 308.25. There has been a slight increase of 0.05% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.15.

23 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC309.951.850.6325.6162.65300548.17
Adani Green Energy1673.75-3.1-0.182185.3439.35265127.44
Power Grid Corporation Of India244.16.852.89245.2157.8227027.17
Adani Power524.65-12.2-2.27589.3132.55202354.3
Adani Energy Solutions1096.05-32.55-2.882798.6630.0122263.58
23 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NTPC stock is 310.4, while the high price is 315.4.

23 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Ntpc January futures opened at 311.65 as against previous close of 308.4

Ntpc is currently trading at a spot price of 310.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 310.2, with a bid quantity of 6000. The offer price is 310.4 with an offer quantity of 9000. The open interest for Ntpc stands at 92871000.

23 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹312.6, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹308.1

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 312.6. There has been a percent change of 1.46, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.5 points. This data suggests that NTPC stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

23 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.87%
3 Months17.09%
6 Months57.97%
YTD-0.95%
1 Year82.69%
23 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹308.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1767. The closing price for the shares was 308.1.

