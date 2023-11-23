Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 249.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc opened at 251.3 and closed at 249.85. The stock had a high of 254.05 and a low of 249.5. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 245,907.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 255.4 while the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for Ntpc was 164,467 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹249.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Ntpc had a BSE volume of 164,467 shares. The closing price for the stock was 249.85.

