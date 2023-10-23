Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock plummets as traders sell off

On the last day, Ntpc opened at ₹239 and closed at ₹239.3. The stock had a high of ₹242.25 and a low of ₹237.7. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹233,641.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. On the BSE, a total of 476,266 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45 NTPC's spot price is currently at 236.85 with a bid price of 236.05 and an offer price of 236.15. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is also 3000. The open interest stands at 60954000.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.85, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹240.95 The current data shows that the stock price of NTPC is at ₹236.85 with a percent change of -1.7%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.7% compared to its previous value. The net change is -4.1, indicating a decrease of ₹4.1 in the stock price. Click here for Ntpc Key Metrics

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 242.32 10 Days 240.46 20 Days 239.55 50 Days 232.00 100 Days 212.23 300 Days 191.53

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.3 (-80.65%) & ₹0.1 (-75.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹238.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.2 (+281.82%) & ₹2.65 (+488.89%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock's low price for the day is ₹236.2 and the high price is ₹241.

Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 238. The bid price is slightly lower at 237.55, with an offer price of 237.65. The offer quantity stands at 6000, while the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for NTPC is 59892000.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 237.9 -3.05 -1.27 251.5 161.2 230683.69 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.55 -1.35 -0.67 208.9 153.34 187453.2 Adani Green Energy 900.5 -19.6 -2.13 2259.15 439.35 142642.12 Adani Power 324.7 -13.4 -3.96 410.0 132.55 125234.81 Adani Energy Solutions 746.5 -17.3 -2.26 3385.3 630.0 83271.53

Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 11 12 14 Buy 7 7 6 8 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45 NTPC, a leading Indian power generation company, has a spot price of 238.75. The bid price stands at 238.3 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 238.35 with an offer quantity of 3000. The stock's open interest is 59733000.

Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 239.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 239.85, while the offer price is the same as the spot price at 239.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 61,401,000 contracts.

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.43% 3 Months 25.96% 6 Months 42.02% YTD 44.79% 1 Year 44.35%

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹239.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, NTPC on the BSE had a volume of 476,266 shares and closed at a price of ₹239.3.