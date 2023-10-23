Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock plummets as traders sell off

LIVE UPDATES
20 min read . 02:07 PM IST Trade
Ntpc stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.7 %. The stock closed at 240.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Ntpc opened at 239 and closed at 239.3. The stock had a high of 242.25 and a low of 237.7. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 233,641.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, a total of 476,266 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45

NTPC's spot price is currently at 236.85 with a bid price of 236.05 and an offer price of 236.15. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is also 3000. The open interest stands at 60954000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:50 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.85, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹240.95

The current data shows that the stock price of NTPC is at 236.85 with a percent change of -1.7%. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.7% compared to its previous value. The net change is -4.1, indicating a decrease of 4.1 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days242.32
10 Days240.46
20 Days239.55
50 Days232.00
100 Days212.23
300 Days191.53
23 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.3 (-80.65%) & 0.1 (-75.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 13:27 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 238.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.2 (+281.82%) & 2.65 (+488.89%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹236.35, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹240.95

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 236.35 with a percent change of -1.91. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.91% from its previous value. The net change is -4.6, indicating a decrease of 4.6 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for the day is 236.2 and the high price is 241.

23 Oct 2023, 12:49 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 238. The bid price is slightly lower at 237.55, with an offer price of 237.65. The offer quantity stands at 6000, while the bid quantity is 3000. The open interest for NTPC is 59892000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.9-3.05-1.27251.5161.2230683.69
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.55-1.35-0.67208.9153.34187453.2
Adani Green Energy900.5-19.6-2.132259.15439.35142642.12
Adani Power324.7-13.4-3.96410.0132.55125234.81
Adani Energy Solutions746.5-17.3-2.263385.3630.083271.53
23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹237.9, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹240.95

The current data of NTPC stock shows that its price is 237.9, with a percent change of -1.27 and a net change of -3.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value. The negative percent change and net change suggest that the stock has declined by 1.27% and 3.05 points respectively. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12111214
Buy7768
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for today was 237.3, while the high price reached 241.

23 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-70.97%) & 0.15 (-62.5%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 238.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.75 (+288.89%) & 3.2 (+190.91%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹237.6, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹240.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 237.6. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.35, suggesting a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.9-3.05-1.27251.5161.2230683.69
Power Grid Corporation Of India202.0-0.9-0.44208.9153.34187871.73
Adani Green Energy897.65-22.45-2.442259.15439.35142190.68
Adani Power325.5-12.6-3.73410.0132.55125543.36
Adani Energy Solutions745.6-18.2-2.383385.3630.083171.13
23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45

NTPC, a leading Indian power generation company, has a spot price of 238.75. The bid price stands at 238.3 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 238.35 with an offer quantity of 3000. The stock's open interest is 59733000.

23 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock price of NTPC reached a low of 238.05 and a high of 241.

23 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹239.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹240.95

As of the current data, NTPC stock is priced at 239.15 with a percent change of -0.75% and a net change of -1.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 245.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.15 (-62.5%) & 0.65 (-58.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 23 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 238.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.0 (+81.82%) & 0.9 (+100.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC238.35-2.6-1.08251.5161.2231120.04
Power Grid Corporation Of India202.1-0.8-0.39208.9153.34187964.73
Adani Green Energy900.0-20.1-2.182259.15439.35142562.92
Adani Power325.85-12.25-3.62410.0132.55125678.36
Adani Energy Solutions747.2-16.6-2.173385.3630.083349.61
23 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹238.7, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹240.95

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 238.7 with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.93% and the price has dropped by 2.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for today was 239.35, while the high price reached 241.

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 240.5 as against previous close of 240.45

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 239.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 239.85, while the offer price is the same as the spot price at 239.95. Both the bid and offer quantities are 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 61,401,000 contracts.

23 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹240.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹240.95

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 240.05. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.9, meaning the stock has decreased by 0.9.

23 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.43%
3 Months25.96%
6 Months42.02%
YTD44.79%
1 Year44.35%
23 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹240.95, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹239.3

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 240.95 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 1.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.69% and the price has increased by 1.65. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:25 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹239.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NTPC on the BSE had a volume of 476,266 shares and closed at a price of 239.3.

