Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹222.8 and closed at ₹221.55. The stock's highest point during the day was ₹222.8, while the lowest point was ₹221. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹214,781.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹226.6, and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 607,183 shares on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹222, indicating a small increase of 0.23% or 0.5 points. This suggests that the stock is performing relatively stable at the moment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.95%
|3 Months
|19.63%
|6 Months
|30.03%
|YTD
|33.19%
|1 Year
|39.74%
The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹221.5 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, there were 607,183 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹221.55.
