Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 221.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 222.8 and closed at 221.55. The stock's highest point during the day was 222.8, while the lowest point was 221. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 214,781.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 226.6, and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 607,183 shares on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹222, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹221.5

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 222, indicating a small increase of 0.23% or 0.5 points. This suggests that the stock is performing relatively stable at the moment.

24 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.95%
3 Months19.63%
6 Months30.03%
YTD33.19%
1 Year39.74%
24 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹221.5, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹221.55

The current data of NTPC stock shows that the price is 221.5 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

24 Aug 2023, 08:28 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹221.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, there were 607,183 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 221.55.

