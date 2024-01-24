Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹314.5 and closed at ₹308.1. The stock reached a high of ₹315.4 and a low of ₹300 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹293,275.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, while the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on that day was 570,629.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.