Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 195.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.2 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

NTPC's stock price on the last day was 192.6 at open and 192.95 at close. The stock reached a high of 196.3 and a low of 192 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 189,133.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 605,119 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹195.2, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹195.05

Based on the current data, the NTPC stock has a price of 195.2. It has experienced a 0.08 percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 0.15.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹195.45, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹195.05

The current stock price of Ntpc is 195.45 with a 0.21 percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.4 points.

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹196.3, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹195.05

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 196.3. There has been a percent change of 0.64, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.25, indicating that the stock has gained 1.25 points.

24 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹195.05, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹192.95

The current stock price of Ntpc is 195.05. It has experienced a percent change of 1.09, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

24 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹192.95 yesterday

On the last day, Ntpc had a trading volume of 605,119 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 192.95.

