Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 252.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 255.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 254.35 and closed at 253.6. The stock reached a high of 255.7 and a low of 251.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is 244,549.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 255.4 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 358,076.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹255.85, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹252.7

Based on the given data, the current stock price of Ntpc is 255.85. There has been a 1.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

24 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months13.12%
6 Months44.84%
YTD51.85%
1 Year50.4%
24 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹252.2, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹253.6

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 252.2 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.4, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.4 points. Overall, the stock price for Ntpc has decreased slightly in the current trading day.

24 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹253.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NTPC was 358,076 shares. The closing price for the stock was 253.6.

