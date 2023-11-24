Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹254.35 and closed at ₹253.6. The stock reached a high of ₹255.7 and a low of ₹251.65. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹244,549.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹255.4 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 358,076.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the given data, the current stock price of Ntpc is ₹255.85. There has been a 1.25% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|13.12%
|6 Months
|44.84%
|YTD
|51.85%
|1 Year
|50.4%
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹252.2 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.55% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.4, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.4 points. Overall, the stock price for Ntpc has decreased slightly in the current trading day.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for NTPC was 358,076 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹253.6.
