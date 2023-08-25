Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock plunges as negative market sentiment prevails

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹221.7 and closed at ₹221.5. The stock reached a high of ₹222.35 and a low of ₹219.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹214,053.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 597,629 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹219.55 with a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating a decrease of ₹1.2.
Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss
The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is ₹220. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.75 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|20.01%
|6 Months
|30.22%
|YTD
|32.68%
|1 Year
|37.34%
As of the current data, the NTPC stock price is ₹220.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.75 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 597,629. The closing price for the stock was ₹221.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!