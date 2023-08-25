Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock plunges as negative market sentiment prevails

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 220.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 219.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 221.7 and closed at 221.5. The stock reached a high of 222.35 and a low of 219.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is 214,053.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 155.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 597,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹219.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹220.75

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 219.55 with a percent change of -0.54. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.2, indicating a decrease of 1.2.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹220, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹220.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Ntpc is 220. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months20.01%
6 Months30.22%
YTD32.68%
1 Year37.34%
25 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹220.75, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹221.5

As of the current data, the NTPC stock price is 220.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.75, suggesting a decrease of 0.75 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹221.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 597,629. The closing price for the stock was 221.5.

