Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹303 and closed at ₹302.45. The stock reached a high of ₹310.6 and a low of ₹298.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹299,772.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹325.6 and ₹162.65 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 496,121.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.