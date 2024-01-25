Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹303 and closed at ₹302.45. The stock reached a high of ₹310.6 and a low of ₹298.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹299,772.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹325.6 and ₹162.65 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 496,121.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹309.15, which represents a 2.22% increase. The net change for the stock is 6.7. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 496,121.
