e-paper

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 2.22 %. The stock closed at 302.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 309.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 303 and closed at 302.45. The stock reached a high of 310.6 and a low of 298.2 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 299,772.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 325.6 and 162.65 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC shares was 496,121.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹309.15, up 2.22% from yesterday's ₹302.45

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 309.15, which represents a 2.22% increase. The net change for the stock is 6.7. Overall, this suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

25 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹302.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 496,121. The closing price for the day was 302.45.

