Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Ntpc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 195.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹195.85 and closed at ₹195.05. The stock had a high of ₹197 and a low of ₹192.9. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹190,151.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.75 and the 52-week low is ₹147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC was 521,801 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 09:03:19 AM IST
25 Jul 2023, 08:08:33 AM IST
