Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 195.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.1 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 195.85 and closed at 195.05. The stock had a high of 197 and a low of 192.9. The market capitalization of NTPC is 190,151.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75 and the 52-week low is 147.3. The BSE volume for NTPC was 521,801 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹196.1, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹195.05

The current stock price of Ntpc is 196.1 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% or 1.05 points.

25 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹195.05 yesterday

On the last day, Ntpc had a trading volume of 521,801 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 195.05.

