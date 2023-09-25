Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 238.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 238.9 and closed at 238.95. The stock had a high of 239.2 and a low of 236 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is 230,732.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.9, while the 52-week low is 155.05. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for NTPC was 314,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹237.95, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹238.95

The current stock price of Ntpc is 237.95 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and a net decrease of 1.

25 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹238.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Ntpc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 314,652. The closing price for the day was 238.95.

