Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹238.9 and closed at ₹238.95. The stock had a high of ₹239.2 and a low of ₹236 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹230,732.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.9, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for NTPC was 314,652.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹237.95 with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and a net decrease of 1.
