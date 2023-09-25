Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹238.9 and closed at ₹238.95. The stock had a high of ₹239.2 and a low of ₹236 during the day. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹230,732.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.9, while the 52-week low is ₹155.05. The volume of shares traded on the BSE for NTPC was 314,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.