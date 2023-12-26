Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock sees positive gains in today's trading session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹304.55 and closed at ₹301.9. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹308.95, while the lowest price was ₹299.65. NTPC's market capitalization is currently at ₹293,227.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹313.5 and its 52-week low is ₹161.2. On the BSE, a total of 625,468 shares were traded for NTPC.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 310.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 310.15, with a bid quantity of 6000 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is slightly higher at 310.25, with an offer quantity of 9000 shares. The open interest for NTPC stands at 69,183,000 shares.
The stock price of NTPC is currently at ₹307.95, showing a percent change of 1.72. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock price increased by 5.2 units.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.75%
|3 Months
|18.13%
|6 Months
|62.19%
|YTD
|81.92%
|1 Year
|82.52%
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹302.4. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 625,468 shares, and the closing price was ₹301.9.
