Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock sees positive gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.72 %. The stock closed at 302.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 307.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 304.55 and closed at 301.9. The stock's highest price for the day was 308.95, while the lowest price was 299.65. NTPC's market capitalization is currently at 293,227.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 313.5 and its 52-week low is 161.2. On the BSE, a total of 625,468 shares were traded for NTPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ntpc December futures opened at 305.8 as against previous close of 303.25

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 310.3. The bid price is slightly lower at 310.15, with a bid quantity of 6000 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is slightly higher at 310.25, with an offer quantity of 9000 shares. The open interest for NTPC stands at 69,183,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹307.95, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹302.75

The stock price of NTPC is currently at 307.95, showing a percent change of 1.72. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 5.2, suggesting that the stock price increased by 5.2 units.

26 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.75%
3 Months18.13%
6 Months62.19%
YTD81.92%
1 Year82.52%
26 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹302.4, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹301.9

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 302.4. There has been a 0.17 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.5.

26 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹301.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Ntpc was 625,468 shares, and the closing price was 301.9.

