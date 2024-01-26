Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC shares surge as positive trading lifts stock price

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹310.75 and closed at ₹309.15. The high for the day was ₹317.2, while the low was ₹309.7. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹305,299.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹325.6, and the 52-week low is ₹162.65. The BSE volume for NTPC shares on the last day was 2,610,964.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the NTPC stock price is ₹314.85, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 5.7. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 1.84% or ₹5.7.
On the last day of trading for Ntpc BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,610,964. The closing price for the day was ₹309.15.
