comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 200.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

Ntpc's stock opened at 196.15 and closed at 195.85 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 201.35, while the low was 195.95. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 194,563.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75, and the 52-week low is 147.3. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,912 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:47:24 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹200.85, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current stock price of Ntpc is 200.85. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:30:12 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹200.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 200.9, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12%, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

26 Jul 2023, 09:15:48 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹201.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current stock price of NTPC is 201.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the value has risen by 0.9.

26 Jul 2023, 09:02:42 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹200.65, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹195.85

The current stock price of Ntpc is 200.65, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.45% from its previous price, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

26 Jul 2023, 08:19:38 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹195.85 yesterday

On the last day of Ntpc BSE trading, a total of 1,304,912 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 195.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout