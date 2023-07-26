Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Ntpc's stock opened at ₹196.15 and closed at ₹195.85 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹201.35, while the low was ₹195.95. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹194,563.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹197.75, and the 52-week low is ₹147.3. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,912 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.