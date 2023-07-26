Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 200.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.85 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

Ntpc's stock opened at 196.15 and closed at 195.85 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 201.35, while the low was 195.95. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 194,563.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197.75, and the 52-week low is 147.3. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,912 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹200.85, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current stock price of Ntpc is 200.85. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

26 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹200.9, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 200.9, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12%, resulting in a net change of 0.25.

26 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹201.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹200.65

The current stock price of NTPC is 201.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the value has risen by 0.9.

26 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹200.65, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹195.85

The current stock price of Ntpc is 200.65, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.45% from its previous price, resulting in a net change of 4.8.

26 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹195.85 yesterday

On the last day of Ntpc BSE trading, a total of 1,304,912 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 195.85.

