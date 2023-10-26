Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's 232.15

28 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 232.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 235.75 and closed at 236.45. The high for the day was 236.3, while the low was 228.3. The market capitalization of NTPC is 225,108.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for the day was 269,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹232.15

Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock was 232.35, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase from the previous day's closing price of 232.15.

26 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC232.350.20.09251.5161.2225302.04
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.95-0.55-0.28208.9153.34185035.05
Adani Green Energy849.15-27.65-3.152259.15439.35134508.12
Adani Power328.315.655.01410.0132.55126623.31
Adani Energy Solutions742.6524.853.463385.3630.082842.06
26 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NTPC started the day at 233.2 and dipped to a low of 227.75 before recovering. The highest price it reached during the day was 233.2.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of NTPC Ltd stock is 161.90, while the 52-week high price is 251.50.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 230.35 as against previous close of 231.9

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 231.65. The bid price is 231.35 and the offer price is 231.45. The offer quantity is 12,000 and the bid quantity is 3,000. The open interest for NTPC is 38,925,000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:04 PM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹231.7, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 231.7 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.19% and the actual decrease is 0.45. Overall, this indicates a small decline in the stock price of NTPC.

26 Oct 2023, 02:45 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.1 (-14.69%) & 3.95 (-17.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.3 (-21.15%) & 0.55 (-47.62%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC231.15-1.0-0.43251.5161.2224138.44
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.6-0.9-0.45208.9153.34184709.53
Adani Green Energy859.0-17.8-2.032259.15439.35136068.39
Adani Power320.057.42.37410.0132.55123441.33
Adani Energy Solutions734.9517.152.393385.3630.081983.13
26 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹230.9, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹232.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 230.9, which represents a decrease of 0.54% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.25.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock had a low price of 227.75 and a high price of 232.7 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 230.35 as against previous close of 231.9

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 230.75. The bid price stands at 230.1 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 230.25 with an offer quantity of 9000. The open interest is reported to be 36,756,000.

26 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹231.15, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current stock price of NTPC is 231.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 unit in the stock price.

Click here for Ntpc Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days240.92
10 Days240.65
20 Days239.47
50 Days232.36
100 Days212.83
300 Days192.14
26 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.1 (-14.69%) & 4.05 (-15.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.25 (-20.19%) & 0.85 (-19.05%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NTPC stock is 227.75 and the high price is 232.7.

26 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹230.85, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹232.15

Based on the current data, the Ntpc stock has a price of 230.85. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.56, resulting in a net change of -1.3.

Click here for Ntpc Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:03 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 230.35 as against previous close of 231.9

NTPC, India's largest power generation company, has a spot price of INR 230.45. The bid and offer prices are INR 230.25 and INR 230.35 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 3000 each. The stock has a high open interest of 35,649,000, indicating significant investor interest.

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC230.65-1.5-0.65251.5161.2223653.6
Power Grid Corporation Of India197.75-1.75-0.88208.9153.34183918.98
Adani Green Energy844.85-31.95-3.642259.15439.35133826.98
Adani Power298.5-14.15-4.53410.0132.55115129.63
Adani Energy Solutions703.4-14.4-2.013385.3630.078463.76
26 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock's low price for today was 227.75, while the high price reached 232.70.

26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹231.15, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 231.15. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, which further confirms the decrease in price. Overall, the data suggests that NTPC stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Ntpc AGM

26 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121214
Buy7768
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.25 (-12.59%) & 4.1 (-14.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.3 (+21.15%) & 1.25 (+19.05%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹229.25, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data of NTPC stock shows that its price is 229.25. There has been a percentage change of -1.25, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.9.

26 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC229.1-3.05-1.31251.5161.2222150.62
Power Grid Corporation Of India197.95-1.55-0.78208.9153.34184104.99
Adani Green Energy832.95-43.85-5.02259.15439.35131941.99
Adani Power295.75-16.9-5.41410.0132.55114068.97
Adani Energy Solutions698.85-18.95-2.643385.3630.077956.21
26 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 230.35 as against previous close of 231.9

The spot price of Ntpc stock is currently at 229.7. The bid price is slightly lower at 229.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 229.75. The offer quantity is 3000, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 9000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Ntpc stock is 34527000.

26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of NTPC reached a low of 227.75 and a high of 232.70 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹228.8, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data shows that the stock price of NTPC is 228.8 with a percent change of -1.44. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 1.44% from its previous value. The net change is -3.35, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 3.35 in value. Overall, the data indicates a decline in the stock price of NTPC.

26 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.3 (-11.89%) & 4.1 (-14.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.55 (+25.96%) & 1.3 (+23.81%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC229.2-2.95-1.27251.5161.2222247.59
Power Grid Corporation Of India198.0-1.5-0.75208.9153.34184151.5
Adani Green Energy837.55-39.25-4.482259.15439.35132670.64
Adani Power299.0-13.65-4.37410.0132.55115322.47
Adani Energy Solutions703.45-14.35-2.03385.3630.078469.33
26 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹229.55, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data of Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 229.55 with a percent change of -1.12. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.12% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.6, indicating a decrease of 2.6.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of NTPC stock is 227.75 and the high price is 232.7.

26 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹229.65, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 229.65. There has been a percent change of -1.08, indicating a decline in the stock price. The net change is -2.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.5.

Click here for Ntpc Profit Loss

26 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Ntpc October futures opened at 230.35 as against previous close of 231.9

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 229.2. The bid price is 229.0 and the offer price is 229.2. The bid quantity is 9000 and the offer quantity is 6000. The open interest for NTPC is 34,014,000.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.65%
3 Months19.88%
6 Months36.62%
YTD39.41%
1 Year37.02%
26 Oct 2023, 09:24 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹231.85, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data for NTPC stock shows that its price is 231.85 with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.3, indicating a decrease of 0.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹236.45 on last trading day

On the last day of NTPC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 269,953. The closing price for the day was 236.45.

