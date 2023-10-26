Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's 232.15

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹232.15 Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock was ₹232.35, with a net change of 0.2 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹232.15.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 232.35 0.2 0.09 251.5 161.2 225302.04 Power Grid Corporation Of India 198.95 -0.55 -0.28 208.9 153.34 185035.05 Adani Green Energy 849.15 -27.65 -3.15 2259.15 439.35 134508.12 Adani Power 328.3 15.65 5.01 410.0 132.55 126623.31 Adani Energy Solutions 742.65 24.85 3.46 3385.3 630.0 82842.06 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of NTPC started the day at ₹233.2 and dipped to a low of ₹227.75 before recovering. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹233.2.

NTPC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of NTPC Ltd stock is 161.90, while the 52-week high price is 251.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ntpc October futures opened at 230.35 as against previous close of 231.9 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 231.65. The bid price is 231.35 and the offer price is 231.45. The offer quantity is 12,000 and the bid quantity is 3,000. The open interest for NTPC is 38,925,000.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.1 (-14.69%) & ₹3.95 (-17.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 26 Oct 14:45 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹230.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.3 (-21.15%) & ₹0.55 (-47.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 240.92 10 Days 240.65 20 Days 239.47 50 Days 232.36 100 Days 212.83 300 Days 192.14

Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 14 Buy 7 7 6 8 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.65% 3 Months 19.88% 6 Months 36.62% YTD 39.41% 1 Year 37.02%

