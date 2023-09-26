comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 1 %. The stock closed at 239.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NtpcPremium
Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC opened at 238.15 and closed at 237.95. The stock's high for the day was 240.1 while the low was 236.95. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 232,332.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 245.9 and the 52-week low is 155.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 810,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:13:52 AM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock reached a low price of 239.2 and a high price of 242.95 on the current day.

26 Sep 2023, 10:02:40 AM IST

Ntpc September futures opened at 239.75 as against previous close of 239.9

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 242.45. The bid price is 241.9 and the offer price is 242.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest for NTPC is 56,346,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:51:06 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:44:53 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹242, up 1% from yesterday's ₹239.6

The current stock price of NTPC is 242, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% from its previous value and has risen by 2.4 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37:11 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months23.62%
6 Months39.94%
YTD43.98%
1 Year46.17%
26 Sep 2023, 09:05:10 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹239.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹237.95

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 239.6 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 1.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the significance of this change. Further analysis would be necessary to fully understand the stock's performance.

26 Sep 2023, 08:03:30 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹237.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 810,337. The closing price for the day was 237.95.

