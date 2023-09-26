Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹238.15 and closed at ₹237.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹240.1 while the low was ₹236.95. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹232,332.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹245.9 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 810,337 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock reached a low price of ₹239.2 and a high price of ₹242.95 on the current day. Share Via

Ntpc September futures opened at 239.75 as against previous close of 239.9 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 242.45. The bid price is 241.9 and the offer price is 242.0. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest for NTPC is 56,346,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹242, up 1% from yesterday's ₹239.6 The current stock price of NTPC is ₹242, with a percent change of 1 and a net change of 2.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 1% from its previous value and has risen by 2.4 points. Share Via

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.46% 3 Months 23.62% 6 Months 39.94% YTD 43.98% 1 Year 46.17% Share Via

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹239.6, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹237.95 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹239.6 with a percent change of 0.69 and a net change of 1.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, without more information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the significance of this change. Further analysis would be necessary to fully understand the stock's performance. Share Via

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹237.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading for NTPC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 810,337. The closing price for the day was ₹237.95. Share Via