Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Soars in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹238.15 and closed at ₹237.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹240.1 while the low was ₹236.95. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹232,332.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹245.9 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 810,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.