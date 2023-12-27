Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹307.4 and closed at ₹302.75. The stock had a high of ₹310.75 and a low of ₹304.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹300,742.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹313.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. There were 461,945 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.