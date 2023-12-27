Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 302.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Stock Price Today

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at 307.4 and closed at 302.75. The stock had a high of 310.75 and a low of 304.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is 300,742.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 313.5, while the 52-week low is 161.2. There were 461,945 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹310.15, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹302.75

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 310.15, which represents a percent change of 2.44. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 7.4, which means that the stock has gained 7.4 points since the previous trading session. Overall, the stock is performing well and has experienced a positive increase in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹302.75 on last trading day

On the last day, NTPC had a BSE volume of 461,945 shares with a closing price of 302.75.

