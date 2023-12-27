Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹307.4 and closed at ₹302.75. The stock had a high of ₹310.75 and a low of ₹304.6. The market capitalization of NTPC is ₹300,742.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹313.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161.2. There were 461,945 shares traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹310.15, which represents a percent change of 2.44. This indicates that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 7.4, which means that the stock has gained 7.4 points since the previous trading session.
