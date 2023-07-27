comScore
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

27 Jul 2023

Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 200.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 201.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 201.85 and closed at 200.65. The highest price reached during the day was 202.1, while the lowest price was 200.05. The market capitalization of NTPC is 195,484.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 201.35, and the 52-week low is 147.3. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,404 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:17:01 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹200.65 yesterday

