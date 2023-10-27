comScore
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's 231.65
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at ₹236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹231.65

21 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.12 %. The stock closed at 231.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, Ntpc opened at 231.75 and closed at 232.15. The stock had a high of 233.2 and a low of 227.75. The market capitalization of Ntpc is 225,302.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 251.5 and the 52-week low is 161.2. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 497,740.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:31:55 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹231.65

Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock is 236.55, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 4.9. Yesterday's closing price was 231.65.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21:34 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC236.554.92.12251.5161.2229374.64
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.02.051.03208.9153.34186941.67
Adani Green Energy871.522.352.632259.15439.35138048.43
Adani Power354.125.87.86410.0132.55136574.21
Adani Energy Solutions764.521.852.943385.3630.085279.42
27 Oct 2023, 05:37:24 PM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The NTPC stock reached a low of 232.05 and a high of 238.45.

27 Oct 2023, 03:04:03 PM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.1, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹231.65

NTPC stock is currently priced at 236.1, which represents a 1.92% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45.

27 Oct 2023, 02:53:28 PM IST

Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.1 (+34.43%) & 6.2 (+40.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.4 (-41.88%) & 5.45 (-36.63%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38:43 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC236.554.92.12251.5161.2229374.64
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.02.051.03208.9153.34186941.67
Adani Green Energy890.8541.74.912259.15439.35141113.53
Adani Power361.132.89.99410.0132.55139274.07
Adani Energy Solutions768.926.253.533385.3630.085770.23
27 Oct 2023, 02:27:27 PM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current stock price of NTPC is 235.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.71% from its previous closing price and has seen a net increase of 3.95.

27 Oct 2023, 02:13:23 PM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

NTPC stock's low price for the day is 232.05 and the high price is 238.45.

27 Oct 2023, 01:52:59 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹236.35, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current stock price of Ntpc is 236.35, with a percent change of 2.03 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.03% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 4.7.

27 Oct 2023, 01:39:00 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days238.16
10 Days240.28
20 Days239.10
50 Days232.65
100 Days213.41
300 Days192.46
27 Oct 2023, 01:28:56 PM IST

Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.65 (+19.67%) & 5.5 (+25.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.7 (-36.75%) & 5.95 (-30.81%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16:44 PM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock today was 232.05, while the high price reached 238.45.

27 Oct 2023, 01:02:41 PM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹237.1, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 237.1. There has been a 2.35% increase in the stock, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57:37 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:46:27 PM IST

Ntpc October futures opened at 230.6 as against previous close of 230.6

NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 237.75. The bid price is 235.7 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 235.75 with an offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for NTPC stands at 73,041,000.

27 Oct 2023, 12:33:50 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.65.952.57251.5161.2230392.79
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.02.051.03208.9153.34186941.67
Adani Green Energy876.0526.93.172259.15439.35138769.17
Adani Power343.1514.854.52410.0132.55132350.86
Adani Energy Solutions753.6511.01.483385.3630.084069.11
27 Oct 2023, 12:24:33 PM IST

Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy12121214
Buy7768
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:23:27 PM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of NTPC stock today was 232.05, while the high price reached 237.80.

27 Oct 2023, 12:21:54 PM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹237.05, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current price of Ntpc stock is 237.05, with a percentage change of 2.33 and a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00:02 PM IST

Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.8 (+31.82%) & 3.85 (+26.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.65 (-37.61%) & 5.95 (-30.81%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:57:48 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.2, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current stock price of Ntpc is 236.2, which represents a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.96% or 4.55 from its previous closing price. This information suggests that Ntpc's stock is experiencing positive movement in the market.

27 Oct 2023, 11:41:43 AM IST

Ntpc October futures opened at 230.6 as against previous close of 230.6

NTPC, with a spot price of 236.75, has a bid price of 234.55 and an offer price of 234.7. The offer quantity is 15,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 73,503,000.

27 Oct 2023, 11:33:50 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC236.54.852.09251.5161.2229326.15
Power Grid Corporation Of India201.052.11.06208.9153.34186988.17
Adani Green Energy878.128.953.412259.15439.35139093.89
Adani Power341.112.83.9410.0132.55131560.19
Adani Energy Solutions753.110.451.413385.3630.084007.75
27 Oct 2023, 11:10:40 AM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NTPC stock is 232.05 and the high price is 237.8.

27 Oct 2023, 11:08:03 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹235.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is 235.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.71% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of 3.95 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:49:29 AM IST

Top active options for Ntpc

Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.4 (+11.48%) & 5.35 (+21.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 225.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.4 (-24.79%) & 2.75 (-28.57%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42:18 AM IST

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.05, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹231.65

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is 236.05, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.9% and the net change in price is 4.4 rupees.

27 Oct 2023, 10:36:00 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC235.84.151.79251.5161.2228647.39
Power Grid Corporation Of India200.71.750.88208.9153.34186662.65
Adani Green Energy875.326.153.082259.15439.35138650.36
Adani Power338.5510.253.12410.0132.55130576.67
Adani Energy Solutions752.910.251.383385.3630.083985.44
27 Oct 2023, 10:25:05 AM IST

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for NTPC stock is 232.05 and the high price is 237.8.

27 Oct 2023, 10:00:34 AM IST

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is 232.35 with a percent change of 0.09. The net change is 0.2. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the actual change in price is 0.2.

27 Oct 2023, 09:57:34 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:32:14 AM IST

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.28%
3 Months20.37%
6 Months35.51%
YTD39.17%
1 Year36.79%
27 Oct 2023, 09:15:35 AM IST

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹232.15

The current stock price of NTPC is 232.35, with a minimal percent change of 0.09. The net change in the stock price is 0.2.

27 Oct 2023, 08:13:07 AM IST

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹232.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NTPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 497,740. The closing price for NTPC shares on this day was 232.15.

