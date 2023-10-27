Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's 231.65

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc closed today at ₹236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's ₹231.65 Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock is ₹236.55, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 4.9. Yesterday's closing price was ₹231.65.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 236.55 4.9 2.12 251.5 161.2 229374.64 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.0 2.05 1.03 208.9 153.34 186941.67 Adani Green Energy 871.5 22.35 2.63 2259.15 439.35 138048.43 Adani Power 354.1 25.8 7.86 410.0 132.55 136574.21 Adani Energy Solutions 764.5 21.85 2.94 3385.3 630.0 85279.42 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The NTPC stock reached a low of ₹232.05 and a high of ₹238.45.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.1, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹231.65 NTPC stock is currently priced at ₹236.1, which represents a 1.92% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45. Click here for Ntpc Shareholdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.1 (+34.43%) & ₹6.2 (+40.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (-41.88%) & ₹5.45 (-36.63%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 236.55 4.9 2.12 251.5 161.2 229374.64 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.0 2.05 1.03 208.9 153.34 186941.67 Adani Green Energy 890.85 41.7 4.91 2259.15 439.35 141113.53 Adani Power 361.1 32.8 9.99 410.0 132.55 139274.07 Adani Energy Solutions 768.9 26.25 3.53 3385.3 630.0 85770.23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹235.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current stock price of NTPC is ₹235.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.71% from its previous closing price and has seen a net increase of 3.95.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range NTPC stock's low price for the day is ₹232.05 and the high price is ₹238.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹236.35, up 2.03% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹236.35, with a percent change of 2.03 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.03% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 4.7.

Ntpc share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 238.16 10 Days 240.28 20 Days 239.10 50 Days 232.65 100 Days 213.41 300 Days 192.46 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (+19.67%) & ₹5.5 (+25.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (-36.75%) & ₹5.95 (-30.81%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹232.05, while the high price reached ₹238.45.

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹237.1, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹237.1. There has been a 2.35% increase in the stock, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

Ntpc Live Updates

Ntpc October futures opened at 230.6 as against previous close of 230.6 NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 237.75. The bid price is 235.7 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 235.75 with an offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for NTPC stands at 73,041,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 237.6 5.95 2.57 251.5 161.2 230392.79 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.0 2.05 1.03 208.9 153.34 186941.67 Adani Green Energy 876.05 26.9 3.17 2259.15 439.35 138769.17 Adani Power 343.15 14.85 4.52 410.0 132.55 132350.86 Adani Energy Solutions 753.65 11.0 1.48 3385.3 630.0 84069.11

Ntpc share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 12 12 12 14 Buy 7 7 6 8 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹232.05, while the high price reached ₹237.80.

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹237.05, up 2.33% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current price of Ntpc stock is ₹237.05, with a percentage change of 2.33 and a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.8 (+31.82%) & ₹3.85 (+26.23%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-37.61%) & ₹5.95 (-30.81%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.2, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹236.2, which represents a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.96% or ₹4.55 from its previous closing price. This information suggests that Ntpc's stock is experiencing positive movement in the market. Click here for Ntpc News

Ntpc October futures opened at 230.6 as against previous close of 230.6 NTPC, with a spot price of 236.75, has a bid price of 234.55 and an offer price of 234.7. The offer quantity is 15,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 73,503,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 236.5 4.85 2.09 251.5 161.2 229326.15 Power Grid Corporation Of India 201.05 2.1 1.06 208.9 153.34 186988.17 Adani Green Energy 878.1 28.95 3.41 2259.15 439.35 139093.89 Adani Power 341.1 12.8 3.9 410.0 132.55 131560.19 Adani Energy Solutions 753.1 10.45 1.41 3385.3 630.0 84007.75

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for NTPC stock is ₹232.05 and the high price is ₹237.8.

Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc trading at ₹235.6, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹235.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.71% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of 3.95 in the stock price. Click here for Ntpc Dividend

Top active options for Ntpc Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (+11.48%) & ₹5.35 (+21.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (-24.79%) & ₹2.75 (-28.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Ntpc share price NSE Live :Ntpc trading at ₹236.05, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹231.65 The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is ₹236.05, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.9% and the net change in price is 4.4 rupees.

Ntpc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 235.8 4.15 1.79 251.5 161.2 228647.39 Power Grid Corporation Of India 200.7 1.75 0.88 208.9 153.34 186662.65 Adani Green Energy 875.3 26.15 3.08 2259.15 439.35 138650.36 Adani Power 338.55 10.25 3.12 410.0 132.55 130576.67 Adani Energy Solutions 752.9 10.25 1.38 3385.3 630.0 83985.44

NTPC share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for NTPC stock is ₹232.05 and the high price is ₹237.8.

Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹232.15 The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹232.35 with a percent change of 0.09. The net change is 0.2. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the actual change in price is 0.2.

Ntpc Live Updates

Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.28% 3 Months 20.37% 6 Months 35.51% YTD 39.17% 1 Year 36.79%

Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹232.35, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹232.15 The current stock price of NTPC is ₹232.35, with a minimal percent change of 0.09. The net change in the stock price is 0.2.