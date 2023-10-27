Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc closed today at 236.55, up 2.12% from yesterday's 231.65

On the last day, Ntpc opened at ₹231.75 and closed at ₹232.15. The stock had a high of ₹233.2 and a low of ₹227.75. The market capitalization of Ntpc is ₹225,302.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹251.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161.2. The BSE volume for Ntpc shares was 497,740.
Today, the closing price of Ntpc stock is ₹236.55, with a percent change of 2.12 and a net change of 4.9. Yesterday's closing price was ₹231.65.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|236.55
|4.9
|2.12
|251.5
|161.2
|229374.64
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|201.0
|2.05
|1.03
|208.9
|153.34
|186941.67
|Adani Green Energy
|871.5
|22.35
|2.63
|2259.15
|439.35
|138048.43
|Adani Power
|354.1
|25.8
|7.86
|410.0
|132.55
|136574.21
|Adani Energy Solutions
|764.5
|21.85
|2.94
|3385.3
|630.0
|85279.42
The NTPC stock reached a low of ₹232.05 and a high of ₹238.45.
NTPC stock is currently priced at ₹236.1, which represents a 1.92% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 4.45.
Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.1 (+34.43%) & ₹6.2 (+40.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (-41.88%) & ₹5.45 (-36.63%) respectively.
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹235.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock has increased by 1.71% from its previous closing price and has seen a net increase of 3.95.
NTPC stock's low price for the day is ₹232.05 and the high price is ₹238.45.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹236.35, with a percent change of 2.03 and a net change of 4.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.03% from its previous value, resulting in a net increase of 4.7.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|238.16
|10 Days
|240.28
|20 Days
|239.10
|50 Days
|232.65
|100 Days
|213.41
|300 Days
|192.46
Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (+19.67%) & ₹5.5 (+25.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.7 (-36.75%) & ₹5.95 (-30.81%) respectively.
The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹232.05, while the high price reached ₹238.45.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹237.1. There has been a 2.35% increase in the stock, resulting in a net change of 5.45.
NTPC is currently trading at a spot price of 237.75. The bid price is 235.7 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 235.75 with an offer quantity of 3000. The open interest for NTPC stands at 73,041,000.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|14
|Buy
|7
|7
|6
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The low price of NTPC stock today was ₹232.05, while the high price reached ₹237.80.
The current price of Ntpc stock is ₹237.05, with a percentage change of 2.33 and a net change of 5.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.8 (+31.82%) & ₹3.85 (+26.23%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.65 (-37.61%) & ₹5.95 (-30.81%) respectively.
The current stock price of Ntpc is ₹236.2, which represents a percent change of 1.96 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.96% or ₹4.55 from its previous closing price. This information suggests that Ntpc's stock is experiencing positive movement in the market.
NTPC, with a spot price of 236.75, has a bid price of 234.55 and an offer price of 234.7. The offer quantity is 15,000 shares, while the bid quantity is 3,000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 73,503,000.
The current day's low price for NTPC stock is ₹232.05 and the high price is ₹237.8.
The current data for NTPC stock shows that the price is ₹235.6, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.71% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of 3.95 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹235.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹3.4 (+11.48%) & ₹5.35 (+21.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Ntpc at 27 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹230.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹225.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.4 (-24.79%) & ₹2.75 (-28.57%) respectively.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the stock price is ₹236.05, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.9% and the net change in price is 4.4 rupees.
The current day's low price for NTPC stock is ₹232.05 and the high price is ₹237.8.
The current data for Ntpc stock shows that the price is ₹232.35 with a percent change of 0.09. The net change is 0.2. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.09% and the actual change in price is 0.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.28%
|3 Months
|20.37%
|6 Months
|35.51%
|YTD
|39.17%
|1 Year
|36.79%
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹232.35, with a minimal percent change of 0.09. The net change in the stock price is 0.2.
On the last day of trading for NTPC on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 497,740. The closing price for NTPC shares on this day was ₹232.15.
