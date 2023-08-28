Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains as Trading Opens

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹220.8 and closed at ₹220.75. The stock reached a high of ₹221.3 and a low of ₹217.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹211,241.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, there were 1,067,790 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.