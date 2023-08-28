Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains as Trading Opens

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹220.8 and closed at ₹220.75. The stock reached a high of ₹221.3 and a low of ₹217.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹211,241.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, there were 1,067,790 shares traded.
Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹218.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹217.85
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹218.75, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change in price is 0.9. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and may change in the future.
Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|20.28%
|6 Months
|27.43%
|YTD
|30.91%
|1 Year
|37.13%
Ntpc Live Updates
Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹217.85, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹220.75
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹217.85, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and has decreased by ₹2.9.
Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹220.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Ntpc shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,067,790 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹220.75.
