Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains as Trading Opens

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Ntpc stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 217.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 220.8 and closed at 220.75. The stock reached a high of 221.3 and a low of 217.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 211,241.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 226.6 and the 52-week low is 155.05. On the BSE, there were 1,067,790 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc share price update :Ntpc trading at ₹218.75, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹217.85

The current stock price of NTPC is 218.75, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change in price is 0.9. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and may change in the future.

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months20.28%
6 Months27.43%
YTD30.91%
1 Year37.13%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Ntpc share price Today :Ntpc trading at ₹217.85, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹220.75

Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is 217.85, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and has decreased by 2.9.

28 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc share price Live :Ntpc closed at ₹220.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Ntpc shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,067,790 shares. The closing price of the shares was 220.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.