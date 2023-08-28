Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains as Trading Opens

On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹220.8 and closed at ₹220.75. The stock reached a high of ₹221.3 and a low of ₹217.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹211,241.87 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹226.6 and the 52-week low is ₹155.05. On the BSE, there were 1,067,790 shares traded.
The current stock price of NTPC is ₹218.75, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and the net change in price is 0.9. It is important to note that this information is based on the current data and may change in the future.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|20.28%
|6 Months
|27.43%
|YTD
|30.91%
|1 Year
|37.13%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Ntpc is ₹217.85, with a percent change of -1.31 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.31% and has decreased by ₹2.9.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Ntpc shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,067,790 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹220.75.
